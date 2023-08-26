Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,832 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bank of America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. 34,253,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,195,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.