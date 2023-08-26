Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after buying an additional 1,850,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after buying an additional 1,706,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 726,748 shares of company stock worth $361,411,612 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $553.65. 1,847,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $478.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.82. The stock has a market cap of $525.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $557.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

