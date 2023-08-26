Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,660,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,439. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.