Carret Asset Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,306 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,031,000 after purchasing an additional 211,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,355,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,394,744,000 after acquiring an additional 366,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,863,000 after acquiring an additional 819,979 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.36. 4,720,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,830. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

