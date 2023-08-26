Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 1,175 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

OGN traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,913. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. Organon & Co.’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

