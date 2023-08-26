Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $259.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $315.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.42.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

