Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Shares Down 0.7%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €87.42 ($95.02) and last traded at €87.82 ($95.46). 86,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €88.42 ($96.11).

Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €99.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €115.02.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

