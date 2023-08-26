Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CRLFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on September 15th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0447 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

CRLFF opened at $5.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

