Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Position Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,891,000 after buying an additional 396,627 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,284,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 719,408 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,103,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 297,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 949,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 106,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,385,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

