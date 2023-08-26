CannabisCoin (CANN) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $201,093.66 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,021.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00249853 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.92 or 0.00729850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.00550701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00060789 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00114205 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

