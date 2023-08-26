Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 4200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Canada Rare Earth Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,260.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$7.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.95.
About Canada Rare Earth
Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing an integrated business within the rare earth industry in Asia. The company offers high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. Its products are used in various industries, such as high-end electronics, lighting solutions, ceramics and glass, catalytic and cracking, magnets, and atomic energy.
