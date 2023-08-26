Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $75.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Okta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Okta from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $91.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.95.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.80. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.58 million. Analysts expect that Okta will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Okta by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

