Canaccord Genuity Group Increases SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $17.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SentinelOne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.81.

S stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $46,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 428,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 21,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $274,250.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,636.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $46,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 428,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,179 shares of company stock worth $4,294,152. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,838,000 after buying an additional 44,044,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $184,096,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

