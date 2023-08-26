Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $22.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $22,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VNQ stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $98.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average is $83.23. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.