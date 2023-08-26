Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $22.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $22,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $80.97 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $98.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.23.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

