Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,386 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $21,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter.

FV stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

