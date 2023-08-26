Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $21,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $233.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.29. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $245.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.