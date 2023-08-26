Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 147,285 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,285 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $19,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $41.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

