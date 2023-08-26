BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, reports. BZAM had a negative return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 128.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million.
BZAM Price Performance
Shares of BZAMF opened at $0.12 on Friday. BZAM has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14.
About BZAM
