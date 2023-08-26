BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, reports. BZAM had a negative return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 128.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million.

BZAM Price Performance

Shares of BZAMF opened at $0.12 on Friday. BZAM has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14.

About BZAM

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

