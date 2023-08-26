byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BYNO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 25,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,284. byNordic Acquisition has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $11.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48.

In other byNordic Acquisition news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,963,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in byNordic Acquisition by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 786,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter worth $175,000. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

