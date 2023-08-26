Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.4 %

BURL stock opened at $154.28 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.21.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.