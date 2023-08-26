Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 42.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $154.27 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16.

A number of analysts have commented on BURL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $253,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

