Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 2.92%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.4 %

BURL stock opened at $154.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BURL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.21.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

