Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Down 98.0% in August

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the July 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance

BHLL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 32,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,593. Bunker Hill Mining has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

Get Bunker Hill Mining alerts:

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.