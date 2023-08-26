Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,600 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the July 31st total of 511,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 20.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI comprises about 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.48% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

Bullfrog AI Price Performance

Bullfrog AI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. 102,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,027. Bullfrog AI has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.