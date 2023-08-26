Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.17.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $129.32 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.96 and its 200-day moving average is $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,113. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

