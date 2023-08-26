BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Set at C$154.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$154.00 price target on BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOO. Desjardins set a C$143.00 target price on BRP and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BRP from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. DA Davidson set a C$126.00 price target on BRP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$140.00.

Shares of DOO opened at C$104.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$110.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 529.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. BRP has a one year low of C$80.87 and a one year high of C$122.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.36 by C$0.02. BRP had a return on equity of 491.74% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP will post 13.343038 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

