BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) CEO Trevor Baldwin Sells 238,147 Shares of Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 238,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $6,037,026.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
BRP Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of BRP opened at $25.32 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in BRP Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in BRP Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in BRP Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BRP Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in BRP Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
