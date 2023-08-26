BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) CEO Trevor Baldwin Sells 238,147 Shares of Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 238,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $6,037,026.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BRP Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BRP opened at $25.32 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in BRP Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in BRP Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in BRP Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BRP Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in BRP Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BRP Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

