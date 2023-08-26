Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,359,000 after purchasing an additional 460,388 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,501,000 after purchasing an additional 617,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $218.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

