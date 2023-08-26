Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $711,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 937.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 1,424,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,423,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.25.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

