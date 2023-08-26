Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,443 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,295,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $70.24 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

