Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1,370.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MUB stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.55.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

