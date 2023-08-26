Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $135,429,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,646,000 after buying an additional 681,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $223.42 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

