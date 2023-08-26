Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,571 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSB opened at $69.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.49. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $555.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.04 million. SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 29.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

