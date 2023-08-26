Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 70 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,922,000 after buying an additional 51,587 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Cintas by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after buying an additional 220,333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $379,291,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS stock opened at $496.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $518.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

