Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 3,689 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.87.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $41.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

