Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

BPYPO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 8,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,364. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

