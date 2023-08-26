Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Short Interest Update

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brooge Energy Stock Down 12.4 %

NASDAQ:BROGW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,639. Brooge Energy has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

brooge energy conducts all of its business and operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary brooge petroleum and gas investment company fze (“bpgic”), a fujairah free zone entity. bpgic is a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the strait of hormuz adjacent to the port of fujairah in the united arab emirates.

