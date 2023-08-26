Brokers Issue Forecasts for Berry Global Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.31. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $35,365.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,122 shares of company stock worth $6,368,915. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

