Brokerages Set Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) PT at $18.80

Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRE. TheStreet lowered Veris Residential from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Veris Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Veris Residential stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. Veris Residential has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 29.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Veris Residential by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

