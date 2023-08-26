Brokerages Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) PT at $50.23

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.93.

TENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,572 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $295,937.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,818 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,724.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $190,296.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,638,581.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $295,937.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,724.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,440 shares of company stock worth $4,330,649. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,251,000 after buying an additional 337,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,843,000 after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tenable by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,070,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,114,000 after purchasing an additional 295,201 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,040,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,949,000 after purchasing an additional 472,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.24. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average of $42.93.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

