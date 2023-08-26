Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Target Price at $37.11

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lithium Americas

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 0.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.53 and a beta of 1.47. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.