Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

BWEN has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

BWEN stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $86.09 million, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.50. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.47 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadwind news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 7,790 shares of company stock worth $28,483 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter worth approximately $3,840,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 430.3% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 617,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 501,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Broadwind by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 210,435 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

