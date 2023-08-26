Broadleaf Partners LLC Purchases 254 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,664 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.5% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,114,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 335.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $489.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,964. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $489.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $453.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

