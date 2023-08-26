Broadleaf Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,723 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises 3.2% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Arista Networks by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $882,660.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $882,660.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $529,859.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $27,066.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,334 shares of company stock worth $30,111,029 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $193.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.77 and its 200-day moving average is $157.96.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

