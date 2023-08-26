Broadleaf Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,070 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,710.0% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $404.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,417,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,194. The company has a market capitalization of $323.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $408.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.