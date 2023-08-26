Broadleaf Partners LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $73.34. 2,490,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $72.94. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

