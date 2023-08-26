Broadleaf Partners LLC Boosts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,572 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.85. 8,754,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,198,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

