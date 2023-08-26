Broadleaf Partners LLC Acquires 555 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 2.5% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $255.53. 1,381,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,681. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.14 and a 200-day moving average of $244.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $294.60. The stock has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,769 shares of company stock worth $17,087,272 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

