Broadleaf Partners LLC Acquires 179 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $497.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.14.

Intuit Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $20.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $519.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,376. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $521.82. The stock has a market cap of $145.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $482.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

